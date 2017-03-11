Dr. Nipun Merchant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nipun Merchant, MD
Overview
Dr. Nipun Merchant, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science At Brooklyn and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Merchant works at
Locations
-
1
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merchant?
Saved my life while he was at Vanderbilt. I am a cancer survivor. Excellent care and demeanor, explains well does not oversell. Highly recommend
About Dr. Nipun Merchant, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174607279
Education & Certifications
- Reading Hospital Med Center
- State University Of New York Health Science At Brooklyn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merchant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merchant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merchant works at
Dr. Merchant has seen patients for Laparotomy, Port Placements or Replacements and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merchant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merchant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merchant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.