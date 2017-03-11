Overview

Dr. Nipun Merchant, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science At Brooklyn and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Merchant works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Laparotomy, Port Placements or Replacements and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.