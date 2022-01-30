Dr. Nipun Atri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nipun Atri, MD
Overview
Dr. Nipun Atri, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Atri works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Infectious Disease Cnslts2923 N California Ave Ste 220, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (773) 205-4660
-
2
Rush University Medical Center Ophthalmology Dept1725 W Harrison St Ste 264, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5865
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Community First Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit with him. He takes his time with patients and explains things in a simple, non-medical terminology way.
About Dr. Nipun Atri, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1134417553
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Atri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atri works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Atri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.