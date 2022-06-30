Dr. Nipun Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nipun Arora, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Arora was extremely patient with me ..listened to my concerns. he asked questions that were problems I had last time, that he fixed…. They stayed fixed. Will do testing he thinks are important and NOT any unnecessary test . Office staff was friendly and efficient… I am so glad I switched to him.. I’m NOT just a payment I’m a a person and he makes me feel valued
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1437122660
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- University Of Buffalo Ny
- ECMC/U Buffalo
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arora speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
