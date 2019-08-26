Dr. Pichetshote has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nipaporn Pichetshote, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nipaporn Pichetshote, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Pichetshote works at
Locations
Beverly Hills Digestive Diseases9675 Brighton Way Ste 422, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 273-0040
- 2 100 Med Plz Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 208-5400
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best GI we have ever had! We have been to Dr Pitchetshote multiple times and always have received attentive care. She listens to young patients and parents alike. Before Dr P, we spent 6 years trying to get answers and correct treatment. She was thorough, conservative, and effective in her treatment. Bedside manner was impeccable. Thank you for making it possible for our daughter to attend college. She was the game changer.
About Dr. Nipaporn Pichetshote, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1033375910
Education & Certifications
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
Dr. Pichetshote accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pichetshote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pichetshote has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Manometry, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pichetshote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pichetshote. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pichetshote.
