Dr. Nipa Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nipa Gandhi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street425 W 59th St Ste 7B, New York, NY 10019 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My review is purely for the Quality of care from the office - I got a referral for Dr. Gandhi from a colleague and even though Dr. Gandhi does not address my concern her office - more specifically Anna Lee was extremely helpful, very responsive, and went out of her way to help me figure out which doctors I can see as well as gave me referral to more than one doctor that would be able to help. I truly appreciate that's especially since I'm not a patient of Dr. Gandhi, the fact that her office was so kind and helpful is very refreshing and I would highly recommend going to this doctor if you are considering. I can only imagine how wonderful their treatment is towards existing patients especially considering how helpful they were to me.
About Dr. Nipa Gandhi, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1942471636
Education & Certifications
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- Montefiore Med Center
- Montefiore Med Center
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
