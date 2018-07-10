Dr. Ninza Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ninza Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ninza Sanchez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Locations
-
1
South Alamo Medical Group4203 E Southcross Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78222 Directions (210) 222-0333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?
I love Dr. Nina Sanchez, she is very knowledgeable and listen. Her communication skills, outstanding. However, the ladies at the front desk are new and communication skills are weak, the don't follow the sign in she, and if you don't speak up they will forget about you. It was very frustrating, to be ignored, if Dr.Sanchez wasn't as good as she is I would find another doctor.
About Dr. Ninza Sanchez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992784078
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.