Dr. Ninoutchka Dejean, MD
Overview
Dr. Ninoutchka Dejean, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Dejean works at
Locations
Harris Allen Shampain MD PA2253 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 716-3378
Life Is Beautiful MD700 N Hiatus Rd Ste 213, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 716-3378
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first appointment with Dr. Dejean. I found her office to be extremely well-run. Dani and Prudence are professional and personable. Dr. Dejean and her staff work diligently to ensure that each patient feels warmly welcome, completely at ease and totally comfortable. They tend to the entire woman's health, both physical and emotional. It is quite evident that Dr. Dejean is a highly skilled and truly caring and compassionate doctor. The entire office takes enormous pride in their work. I give Dr. Dejean and her staff my highest recommendation. I am grateful for the excellent care I received today.
About Dr. Ninoutchka Dejean, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Creole and French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
