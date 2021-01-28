Overview

Dr. Ninoutchka Dejean, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Dejean works at Alvaro I Garcia, MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.