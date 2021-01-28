See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Ninoutchka Dejean, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ninoutchka Dejean, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Dejean works at Alvaro I Garcia, MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Harris Allen Shampain MD PA
    2253 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 716-3378
    Life Is Beautiful MD
    700 N Hiatus Rd Ste 213, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 716-3378

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Ninoutchka Dejean, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and French
    NPI Number
    • 1285811232
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ninoutchka Dejean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dejean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dejean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dejean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dejean works at Alvaro I Garcia, MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dejean’s profile.

    Dr. Dejean has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dejean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dejean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dejean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dejean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dejean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

