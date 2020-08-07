Overview

Dr. Nino Dobrovic, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Casper, WY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science.



Dr. Dobrovic works at Razi Saydjari, MD, LLC in Casper, WY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.