Dr. Nino Dobrovic, MD
Dr. Nino Dobrovic, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Casper, WY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science.
Mountain View Regional Hospital and Clinic6600 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82609 Directions (307) 266-4000
I was a patient if Dr. D in Casper Wyoming. Of any dr I have seen for my chronic pain he is by far the most caring and fun dr. The staff he worked with was very comfortable and he was awesome for remembering things we talked about while having procedures done. I’m searching for him to see where he is practicing now in August 2020.
About Dr. Nino Dobrovic, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1841255866
- University Of Med and Dentistry Of New Jersey/Kessler Rehabilitation Institute
- National Rehabilitation Hospital
- National Naval Med Center
- George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Dobrovic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobrovic accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobrovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobrovic has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobrovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobrovic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobrovic.
