Dr. Ninh Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Ninh Tran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
San Carlos Eye Care750 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 596-1999
Sequoia Hospital170 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions (650) 369-5811
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great efficient doctor who accepted me on an emergency basis immediately after I called with my retina problem. Pinpointed the problem and gave me the solution right away. I felt more at ease even while talking to Dr. Tran Excellent, caring doctor!
About Dr. Ninh Tran, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Khmer, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1962402966
Education & Certifications
- University CA
- St Marys Hospital
- New York Medical College
- UC Irvine
- Ophthalmology
