Dr. Ningxin Zeng, MD
Dr. Ningxin Zeng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They graduated from HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lourdes Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Tricity Neurology Inc.7211 W Deschutes Ave Ste D201, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 783-8195
Trios Health Laboratory3810 Plaza Way, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 221-7000
Trios Care Center3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 221-6450
- Lourdes Medical Center
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese
- 1376595637
- HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
