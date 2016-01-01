Overview

Dr. Ningxin Zeng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They graduated from HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lourdes Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Zeng works at Central Tri-Cities Gastro in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.