Dr. Ningxin Wan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ningxin Wan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Downtown Flushing Multispecialty13656 39th Ave, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ningxin Wan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1689089484
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.