Dr. Ning Sun, MD

Neurology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Ning Sun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Willowbrook, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Sun works at Dupage Neurological Associates in Willowbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dupage Neurological Associates, Sc
    6833 KINGERY HWY, Willowbrook, IL 60527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 321-9313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Ning Sun, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1124022900
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Beijing Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ning Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sun works at Dupage Neurological Associates in Willowbrook, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sun’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

