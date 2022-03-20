See All Spine Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Ning Lin, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ning Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lin works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 20, 2022
    From the first visit I was impress with Dr. Ning Lin knowledge Second visit was a INR Cerebral Angiogram . Went smooth, no pain post procedure or any side effects The next day I could not even see the puncture on the femure vain Dr. Ning Lin clearly explained to me all options I chose embolization which was performed on March 16 The next day I was home Feeling normal like I did not have anything done Greatfull to Dr. Ning Lin, his stuff and the health care providers in Cornell Presbyterian Hospital I highly recommend him Many Thanks
    Veronica lupu — Mar 20, 2022
    About Dr. Ning Lin, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1538210042
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    • Brigham and Women S Hospital
    • HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
    • Neurosurgery and Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ning Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lin’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

