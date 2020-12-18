Overview

Dr. Ninette Nassif, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nassif works at Shirley Y Godiwalla MD in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.