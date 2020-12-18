See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Ninette Nassif, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ninette Nassif, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nassif works at Shirley Y Godiwalla MD in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Shirley Y Godiwalla M.ds.c
    10625 W North Ave Ste 201, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 778-1451

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteopenia
Malaise and Fatigue
Polyuria
Osteopenia
Malaise and Fatigue
Polyuria

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 18, 2020
    Dr. Nassif is very thorough and knowledgeable and does not rush through an appointment. She is also personable and positive. She asks my opinion when suggesting treatments or medications.
    Photo: Dr. Ninette Nassif, MD
    About Dr. Ninette Nassif, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1942269022
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ninette Nassif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nassif has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nassif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nassif works at Shirley Y Godiwalla MD in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Nassif’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

