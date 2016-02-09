Dr. Ninef Zaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ninef Zaya, MD
Overview
Dr. Ninef Zaya, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Dr. Zaya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Hinsdale11 Salt Creek Ln Ste 101, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 861-6275
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose and Throat at Bolingbrook396 Remington Blvd Ste 380, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 861-6275Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaya?
Dr Zara introduced himself and looked at my records pertaining to my issues. He is very efficient and explained what he found in the physical exam in terms I could understand. He talked with me about further tests he recommended to determine the cause for my problem.
About Dr. Ninef Zaya, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1962624031
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaya works at
Dr. Zaya has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.