Dr. Ninef Zaya, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.



Dr. Zaya works at AMITA Health Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat Hinsdale in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Bolingbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.