Dr. Ninan Koshy, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Ninan Koshy, MB BS is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Locations
Mount Sinai St Luke s Bariatric Center1111 Amsterdam Ave Ste 4W, New York, NY 10025 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Koshy is PHENOMENAL. Great bed-side manner and truly concerned about the health of his patients.
About Dr. Ninan Koshy, MB BS
- Bariatric Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063401842
Education & Certifications
- New Rochelle Hospital Med Center|St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koshy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Koshy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Koshy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koshy has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koshy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koshy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koshy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koshy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koshy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.