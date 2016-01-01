See All Neurologists in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Ninad Desai, MB BS

Neurology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ninad Desai, MB BS is a Neurology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Grant Medical College and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Desai works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 332-3272
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wada Test
Memory Evaluation
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Wada Test
Memory Evaluation
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Ninad Desai, MB BS

    • Neurology
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
    • 1386031441
    Education & Certifications

    • Grant Medical College
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ninad Desai, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Desai’s profile.

    Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi.

    Dr. Desai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

