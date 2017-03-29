Dr. Nina Yokochi-Funkhouser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yokochi-Funkhouser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Yokochi-Funkhouser, DO
Overview
Dr. Nina Yokochi-Funkhouser, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-5103
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Psychiatrist. Superb skills with meds and diagnosing issues. Great bedside manner.
About Dr. Nina Yokochi-Funkhouser, DO
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1033406798
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
