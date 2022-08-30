See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Nina Wilkey, MD

Gynecology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nina Wilkey, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Wilkey works at Desert West OB/GYN in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Desert West Obstetrics & Gynecology Ltd
    6678 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 978-1500
    Eugie
    5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 978-1500
    Arrowhead
    7787 W Deer Valley Rd Ste 296, Peoria, AZ 85382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 588-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 30, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Wilkey for many years. I had horrible fibroids that caused heavy bleeding we tried an oblation knowing that there was a possibility that it would not work. It worked for about 8 months. Then I had a robotic Hysterectomy in 2019. Currently seeing her for HRT she is an excellent Dr. Always takes her time and helps you decide what is best for you.
    About Dr. Nina Wilkey, MD

    • Gynecology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326038308
    Education & Certifications

    • Maricopa Med Center
    • University of Arizona
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nina Wilkey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilkey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilkey has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

