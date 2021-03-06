Overview

Dr. Nina Tubilleja, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Tubilleja works at Nina L Tubilleja MD in Forked River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.