Overview

Dr. Nina Tomei, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Tomei works at North Shore Alllergy & Asthma Inst in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.