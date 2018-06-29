Dr. Nina Tomei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Tomei, MD
Overview
Dr. Nina Tomei, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Locations
Huntington Office775 Park Ave Ste 125, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 367-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very good and caring doctor
About Dr. Nina Tomei, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1043220460
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED

