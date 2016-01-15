Dr. Nina Teruya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teruya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Teruya, MD
Dr. Nina Teruya, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Hawaii Childrens Blood & Cancer1319 Punahou St Ste 1050, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 983-6000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Teruya is very thorough, compassionate, really takes the time to ask/answer questions and explains(in Japanese to my wife, English for me ) in easy to understand terms. She prints out a report with what immunizations were given, height, weight, BMI%, temp etc, current medications, a what we discussed summary and helpful tips and expectations list after every visit, all which you take home to read. She is also very up to date with her Pediatric knowledge. My little Lana loves her!!!
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1104025816
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Teruya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
