Dr. Nina Sax, MD
Overview
Dr. Nina Sax, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
Albany Gastroenterology Consultants1375 Washington Ave Ste 101, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 482-8377
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Easiest doctor
About Dr. Nina Sax, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1215966320
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sax has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sax has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sax. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.