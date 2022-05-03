Overview

Dr. Nina Safa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Safa works at Sovereign Medical Group in Fair Lawn, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.