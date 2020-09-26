Overview

Dr. Nina Rehman, DO is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg|Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Rehman works at BodyLogicMD of Detroit in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.