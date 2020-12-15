Dr. Nina Ramessar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramessar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Ramessar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nina Ramessar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from University of the West Indies and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Rutgers-rwjuh125 Paterson St Ste 2300, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 730-7277
Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 288, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 210-3654
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- QualCare
- Trustmark Companies
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
She was my rheumatologist in Michigan and was an incredibly thorough and concerned doctor. I really wish she was still here, but I strongly recommend her
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- State University Of New York
- University of the West Indies
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Ramessar has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramessar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
