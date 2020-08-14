Dr. Rabin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nina Rabin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nina Rabin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Locations
Scripps Clinic Medical Group7565 Mission Valley Rd Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 245-2810
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My name is Pauline Oen. I was so glad to have known Dr. Nina Rabin through a friend of mine. She is very meticulous and very detailed. Due to COVID-19, she was not able to meet with me. We spoken by phone and she solved your problem. I wish I had known and met her before. Thank you.
About Dr. Nina Rabin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1992899512
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Internal Medicine
