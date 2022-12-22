Overview

Dr. Nina Phatak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Phatak works at Gastroenterology Associates, P.C. - Gainesville in Gainesville, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA and Warrenton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.