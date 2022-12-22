See All Gastroenterologists in Gainesville, VA
Dr. Nina Phatak, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nina Phatak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Phatak works at Gastroenterology Associates, P.C. - Gainesville in Gainesville, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA and Warrenton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology Associates
    7915 Lake Manassas Dr Ste 302, Gainesville, VA 20155
    Gastroenterology Associates
    8640 Sudley Rd Ste 201, Manassas, VA 20110
    Gastroenterology Associates
    170 W Shirley Ave, Warrenton, VA 20186
    Inova Medical Group - Fauquier
    402 HOSPITAL DR, Warrenton, VA 20186

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fauquier Hospital
  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Guardian
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Phatak is thorough with her questions to determine the best treatment and labs that may be needed to make a diagnosis. I have been her patient for over 6 years. She has excellent bedside manners and I leave my appointments feeling satisfied that the best treatment is prescribed to resolve my gastro issues. She takes her time to cover options and I have never felt rushed at my appointments. My primary physician referred me to her many years for my first colonoscopy. I have referred several friends and family and they all have been pleased with their overall experience with Dr. Phatak.
    TEKOH — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Nina Phatak, MD

    Gastroenterology
    23 years of experience
    English
    1093828147
    Education & Certifications

    Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    University of Pennsylvania
    University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nina Phatak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phatak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phatak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phatak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phatak has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phatak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Phatak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phatak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phatak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phatak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

