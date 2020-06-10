Dr. Nina Paleologos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paleologos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Paleologos, MD
Overview
Dr. Nina Paleologos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Locations
Our Obgyn Sc3825 Highland Ave Ste 303, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 929-0632
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best neuro-oncologist in the Chicago area.
About Dr. Nina Paleologos, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Rush Presby-St Lukes Med Ctr
- Evanston Hosp
- Neurology
Dr. Paleologos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paleologos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Paleologos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paleologos.
