Dr. Nandy accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Nina Nandy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Nandy works at
Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-7000
Presbyterian Medical Grp Gastro1100 Lead Ave Se, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 224-7000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Nina Nandy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Bengali, French and Spanish
- 1992935001
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- University of Connecticut
- Harvard Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Cornell University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nandy works at
Dr. Nandy has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nandy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nandy speaks Bengali, French and Spanish.
Dr. Nandy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nandy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.