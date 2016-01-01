Overview

Dr. Nina Moore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Moore works at Akron General Neuroscience in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.