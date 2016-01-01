Dr. Nina Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Nina Moore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
1
Radiology and Imaging Services Inc.762 S Cleveland Massillon Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-4100
2
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (480) 619-3348Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nina Moore, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
