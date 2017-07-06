Dr. Nina Mohammed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Mohammed, MD
Dr. Nina Mohammed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
Associates In Womens Healthcare1777 Hamburg Tpke Ste 202, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 831-1800
- Chilton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Dr. Nina Mohammad is not only an amazing gynecologist, who is thorough and willing to take the time to explain and answer all questions, she is also a genuinely good person who cares about her patients. She's been my gynecologist for years. I've moved since and still travel 45 minutes to have her as my doctor. I highly recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mohammed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammed has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohammed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohammed speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammed.
