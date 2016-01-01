Overview

Dr. Nina Martinez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

