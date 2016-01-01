Dr. Nina Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Nina Martinez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nina Martinez, MD
- Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1609050525
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Neurology
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
