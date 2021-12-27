Dr. Nina Maouelainin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maouelainin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Maouelainin, DO
Overview
Dr. Nina Maouelainin, DO is a Pulmonology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Grand View Health, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Paoli Hospital and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Dr. Maouelainin works at
Locations
-
1
Hunterdon Pulmonary/Critical Cr1 Wescott Dr Ste 102, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 237-1148
-
2
Lung Health Solutions, Inc.1240 S Broad St Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (267) 500-5027
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Doylestown Hospital
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Grand View Health
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Maouelainin?
My experience with Dr. Nina has been nothing but fantastic. She is very professional and very caring. Have never heard a bad word from any health care professional. wouldn't think of going anywhere else. Give her the highest rating possible.
About Dr. Nina Maouelainin, DO
- Pulmonology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1710133277
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Juniata College
- Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maouelainin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maouelainin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maouelainin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maouelainin works at
Dr. Maouelainin has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Bronchiectasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maouelainin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maouelainin speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Maouelainin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maouelainin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maouelainin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maouelainin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.