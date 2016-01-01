Dr. Nina Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nina Liu, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Chicago
Dr. Liu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northshore Neurological Institute - Deerfield49 S Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 400-8400
-
2
NorthShore University HealthSystem777 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 432-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
About Dr. Nina Liu, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Chinese
- 1922254911
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.