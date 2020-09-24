Overview

Dr. Nina Levy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vienna.



Dr. Levy works at Kaiser Permanente Thousand Oaks Medical Office B in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.