Overview

Dr. Nina Levenda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Levenda works at Womens Health Advantage in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.