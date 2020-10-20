Dr. Nina Lee-Tall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee-Tall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Lee-Tall, MD
Dr. Nina Lee-Tall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Nina J. Lee Tall MD Inc.3465 Torrance Blvd Ste S, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 375-2102
Beach District Surgery Center514 N Prospect Ave Ste 100, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 376-2707
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center - Torrance4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 375-2102
Nina J Lee Tall MD Inc23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 290, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-2102
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
One of the Best and Nice Physicians I ever met!
About Dr. Nina Lee-Tall, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
