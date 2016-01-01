See All Psychiatrists in Manassas, VA
Dr. Nina Khachiyants, MD

Psychiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nina Khachiyants, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manassas, VA. 

Dr. Khachiyants works at Community Services Board in Manassas, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Prince William County Community Services Board
    7969 Ashton Ave, Manassas, VA 20109 (703) 792-7800
    8033 Ashton Ave Ste 107, Manassas, VA 20109 (703) 792-4964

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Nina Khachiyants, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1376706887
    Education & Certifications

    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
