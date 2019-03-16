Dr. Nina Kashtelyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashtelyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Kashtelyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nina Kashtelyan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Pediatric Med Inst and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Kashtelyan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dcotor Nina Pediatrics4000 Old Court Rd # 205, Baltimore, MD 21208 Directions (410) 484-9950
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kashtelyan?
Great doctor, great office, great staff. I cannot ask for more!
About Dr. Nina Kashtelyan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Russian, Spanish and Turkish
- 1629038518
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Miamonides Med Ctr
- Pediatric Med Inst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kashtelyan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashtelyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashtelyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashtelyan works at
Dr. Kashtelyan speaks Russian, Spanish and Turkish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashtelyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashtelyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashtelyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashtelyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.