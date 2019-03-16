See All Pediatricians in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Nina Kashtelyan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nina Kashtelyan, MD

Pediatrics
3 (27)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nina Kashtelyan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Pediatric Med Inst and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Kashtelyan works at Dr. Nina Kashtelyan in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dcotor Nina Pediatrics
    4000 Old Court Rd # 205, Baltimore, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 484-9950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kashtelyan?

    Mar 16, 2019
    Great doctor, great office, great staff. I cannot ask for more!
    — Mar 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nina Kashtelyan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nina Kashtelyan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kashtelyan to family and friends

    Dr. Kashtelyan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kashtelyan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nina Kashtelyan, MD.

    About Dr. Nina Kashtelyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian, Spanish and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629038518
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    Residency
    Internship
    • Miamonides Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Pediatric Med Inst
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nina Kashtelyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashtelyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kashtelyan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kashtelyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kashtelyan works at Dr. Nina Kashtelyan in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Kashtelyan’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashtelyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashtelyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashtelyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashtelyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nina Kashtelyan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.