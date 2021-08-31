Dr. Nina Kahloon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahloon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Kahloon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nina Kahloon, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Kahloon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates PSC2811 Klempner Way, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 896-6355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kahloon?
Love Dr. Kahloon. I have been going to her for at least 10 years. Very intelligent, kind, thorough, and takes the time to answer all my questions.
About Dr. Nina Kahloon, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1326136540
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahloon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahloon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahloon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahloon works at
Dr. Kahloon has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahloon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahloon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahloon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahloon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahloon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.