Dr. Nina Jacobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nina Jacobson, MD is a Pelvic Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group19 Davis Ave Fl 7, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-3796
Medical Arts Building1944 State Route 33 Ste 101B, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-3797
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
As a fairly new patient I would highly recommend Dr Jacobson. She has helped me a great deal with ongoing issues. Easy to talk with and she listens…and hears you. Very happy to find her
About Dr. Nina Jacobson, MD
- Pelvic Reconstruction Surgery
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Downstate SUNY Med Ctr
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacobson speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
