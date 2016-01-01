Overview

Dr. Nina Jacobs, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Katonah, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Jacobs works at Four Winds Psychiatric Hospital in Katonah, NY with other offices in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.