Dr. Nina Isakovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nina Isakovich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Isakovich works at
Locations
-
1
Newton-Wellesley Psychiatry2364 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (508) 429-8032
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Isakovitch's patient for 6 years at the time of writing. She has been amazing and a steadfast source of support as I've gone through ups and downs. We have tried countless medications to get the chemistry right for what I need, and she takes care to listen to all my concerns. Our sessions always last the full 30 minutes if not longer as Dr. Isakovitch allows me time to talk about whatever is on my mind. I am greatly indebted to her care.
About Dr. Nina Isakovich, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134394927
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isakovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isakovich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isakovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isakovich works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Isakovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isakovich.
