Overview

Dr. Nina Inamdar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Inamdar works at Westchester Health Associates in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.