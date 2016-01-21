Dr. Nina Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Glass, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.
Rutgers Health Trauma Surgery90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-5045
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- University Hospital
- MultiPlan
Dr. Glass had a wonderful bedside manner and very informative to the patient and family.
- Trauma Surgery
- English
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Neurocritical Care
Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glass has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.