Dr. Nina Fertitta, OD

Optometry
12 years of experience
Dr. Nina Fertitta, OD is an Optometrist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Optometry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.

Dr. Fertitta works at Oral Surgery Associates in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oral Surgery Associates
    2120 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Highland Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Fibroids

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 02, 2018
    Refreshingly professional. Easy to talk to. She's attentive, thorough and so smart.
    Vanessa Smith in Shreveport Louisiana — Feb 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Optometry
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1285907907
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Nina Fertitta, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fertitta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fertitta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fertitta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fertitta works at Oral Surgery Associates in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Fertitta’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fertitta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fertitta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fertitta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fertitta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

