Dr. Nina Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Nina Desai, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI.
Locations
ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 276-4800Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nina Desai, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
