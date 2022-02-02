See All Podiatrists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Nina Coletta, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (180)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nina Coletta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Coletta works at Nina Coletta DPM in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nina Coletta DPM
    9685 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 452-4590
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe

Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 180 ratings
    Patient Ratings (180)
    5 Star
    (155)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nina Coletta, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043329733
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nina Coletta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coletta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coletta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coletta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coletta works at Nina Coletta DPM in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Coletta’s profile.

    180 patients have reviewed Dr. Coletta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coletta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coletta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coletta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

