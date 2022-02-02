Dr. Nina Coletta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coletta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Coletta, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nina Coletta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Coletta works at
Locations
Nina Coletta DPM9685 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 452-4590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This practice is simply amazing. The office staff and Dr. Coletta are extremely accommodating and informative start to finish. I would highly recommend anyone to this practice for all of your podiatry needs.
About Dr. Nina Coletta, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043329733
Education & Certifications
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coletta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coletta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coletta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coletta works at
Dr. Coletta speaks Spanish.
180 patients have reviewed Dr. Coletta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coletta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coletta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coletta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.