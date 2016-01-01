Overview

Dr. Nina Cheung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Cheung works at Champaign Dental Group in Bayonne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.